Is Carnival Corporation Stock a Buy Now?

Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) has long been a favorite for those seeking both adventure on the high seas and investment opportunities. By offering a wide selection of voyages across the world, Carnival generates revenue through ticket sales, onboard amenities, shore excursions, and more. This business model allows Carnival to sail through various economic climates.

A deeper look into Carnival's financial waters can help investors determine if the recent share price surge and dip indicate a smart time to invest in the company's future.

Carnival's recent financial performance

Carnival's recent net income of $1.07 billion for the third quarter of 2023 stands as a clear indicator of resilience.

The previous quarter delivered a loss of more than $407 million.

The shift from a loss to a profit in the quarter demonstrates the company's ability to navigate challenges and move toward profitability.

A diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 also offers a snapshot of some success in righting the ship.

EPS indicates how much profit a company has made for each share of its stock. A higher EPS often suggests a company is in good financial health, and the figure vastly improved over the third-quarter loss per share of $0.65 last year.

Navigating market waves

The stock market is a dynamic entity, with prices influenced by many factors. Carnival's share trajectory demonstrates this ever-changing nature.

From a low under $9 in June 2022, the share price made an impressive ascent to over $18 by July 2023. However, by October, it had settled just above $11.

Such movements can be attributed to seasonality, broader market sentiments, or global occurrences as investor confidence shifted and discussions about its challenges continue to ebb and flow.

Carnival's financial balancing act

Carnival's debt dynamics deserve attention. The company managed to shed nearly $4 billion of debt from its first-quarter peak this year. Yet, it still anticipates ending the year with debt of less than $31 billion.

A company with a good liquidity reserve can handle its debt without strain, reducing the risk of default. By the close of the third quarter, Carnival had bolstered this financial position, boasting a liquidity reserve of $5.7 billion.

Taking on debt may have aided Carnival in surviving the pandemic crunch and modernizing its fleet, but with interest rates returning to highs not seen in decades, additional debt loads could unbalance financial progress.

It's crucial for investors to compare a company's debt against its assets and earnings for a comprehensive financial picture.

While Carnival's proactive debt reduction strategy remains laudable, the residual debt is substantial and might influence future financial decisions.

Charting a sustainable course with the SEA Change Program

Carnival's SEA Change Program demonstrates its forward-thinking approach. This initiative emphasizes environmental stewardship, ensuring that Carnival's voyages are as eco-friendly as they are entertaining.

The program illustrates Carnival's efforts to future-proofing its operations, recognizing that sustainability isn't just an ethical choice, but also a sound business strategy.

Geopolitical concerns beyond the environment could also cause headwinds for the company.

The elimination of St. Petersburg, Russia, as a prime destination might well impact future revenue and bookings in that part of the world. Tensions in other regions and armed conflicts may call into question the safety of voyages or the likelihood of cancellation.

Balancing profit with purpose for the investment voyage

Carnival Corporation's narrative offers a mix of financial acumen and commitment to sustainability. Its performance, coupled with initiatives like the SEA Change Program, suggests a company that balances profit with purpose.

Yet, potential challenges loom as the company works to eliminate debt and deal with some forces beyond its control.

It's essential to remember that the investment journey, much like a cruise, is about the experience, the insights, and the anticipation of what lies ahead.

Carnival offers the chance of a bright future, if not smooth sailing, for long-term investment. Current forces may make some waters choppy, but the company has a history of resilient strength and resurgence.

The current dip offers a strong buying opportunity for those looking for an inexpensive entry point to ownership of cruise-market shares, but the risk-adverse may see those choppy waters and choose to hold for now.

10 stocks we like better than Carnival Corp.

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Carnival Corp. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 23, 2023

Nicholas Robbins has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Carnival Corp. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.