Is CarMax (KMX) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. CarMax (KMX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of KMX and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

CarMax is one of 213 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. KMX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMX's full-year earnings has moved 19.31% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, KMX has returned 32.25% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 5.63%. As we can see, CarMax is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, KMX belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry, a group that includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 32.20% so far this year, so KMX is performing better in this area.

KMX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.