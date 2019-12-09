Is CarMax (KMX) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is CarMax (KMX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CarMax is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 223 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. KMX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMX's full-year earnings has moved 0.90% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, KMX has gained about 55.22% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 22.88%. This means that CarMax is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, KMX belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 31.07% this year, meaning that KMX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to KMX as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.