Is CarMax (KMX) A Buy Ahead of Q1 Earnings Announcement?

Used vehicle retailer CarMax KMX is set to report fiscal first-quarter earnings results on Friday before the bell. KMX, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has a mixed track record when it comes to earnings surprises. But with sales and earnings estimates projecting large year-over-year declines, is KMX a buy?

CarMax is expected to post a profit of $0.74/share, which would reflect negative growth of -52.56% versus the same quarter last year. Estimates for the quarter have dropped -3.9% over the past 60 days. Revenues are projected to fall -21.68% to $7.29 billion.

KMX has surpassed the earnings mark in two of the last four quarters, with an average beat of 0.28% over that timeframe. The leading used car retailer in the United States, CarMax has actively focused on reducing expenses. But increased competition in the used car market presents a major headwind. Investors may consider trimming their exposure ahead of the announcement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.