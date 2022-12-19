Is Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. is one of 884 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CGBD's full-year earnings has moved 9.9% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CGBD has gained about 3.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 15% on average. This means that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR (CAIXY). The stock has returned 33.9% year-to-date.

For CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. is a member of the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry, which includes 36 individual companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 9.4% so far this year, meaning that CGBD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. This 67-stock industry is currently ranked #27. The industry has moved -6.4% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. and CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

