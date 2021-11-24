Is Carlyle Group (CG) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Carlyle Group (CG) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Carlyle Group is one of 904 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Carlyle Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CG's full-year earnings has moved 29.6% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CG has moved about 79.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 24.2%. This shows that Carlyle Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Cincinnati Financial (CINF), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 38.4%.

In Cincinnati Financial's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Carlyle Group belongs to the Financial - Investment Funds industry, a group that includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 26.4% so far this year, so CG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Cincinnati Financial falls under the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. Currently, this industry has 42 stocks and is ranked #156. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +12.8%.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Carlyle Group and Cincinnati Financial as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.