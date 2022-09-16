Is Carlisle Companies (CSL) Stock Outpacing Its Conglomerates Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Conglomerates stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Carlisle (CSL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Conglomerates peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Carlisle is one of 19 individual stocks in the Conglomerates sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Carlisle is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSL's full-year earnings has moved 14.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CSL has gained about 21.4% so far this year. At the same time, Conglomerates stocks have lost an average of 18.3%. This means that Carlisle is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Conglomerates stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Icahn Enterprises (IEP). The stock has returned 3.3% year-to-date.

In Icahn Enterprises' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 139.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Carlisle belongs to the Diversified Operations industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 18.3% so far this year, so CSL is performing better in this area. Icahn Enterprises is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Conglomerates sector may want to keep a close eye on Carlisle and Icahn Enterprises as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





