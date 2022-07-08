Is Carlisle Companies (CSL) Stock Outpacing Its Conglomerates Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Carlisle (CSL) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Conglomerates sector should help us answer this question.

Carlisle is one of 19 companies in the Conglomerates group. The Conglomerates group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Carlisle is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSL's full-year earnings has moved 22.8% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CSL has returned 0.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Conglomerates group have lost about 21.3% on average. This means that Carlisle is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Koninklijke KPN NV (KKPNF) is another Conglomerates stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 11.2%.

In Koninklijke KPN NV's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Carlisle belongs to the Diversified Operations industry, a group that includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 21.3% so far this year, so CSL is performing better in this area. Koninklijke KPN NV is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Conglomerates sector may want to keep a close eye on Carlisle and Koninklijke KPN NV as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

