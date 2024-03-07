Is Carlisle Companies (CSL) Outperforming Other Conglomerates Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Carlisle (CSL) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Carlisle is a member of the Conglomerates sector. This group includes 27 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Carlisle is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSL's full-year earnings has moved 8.3% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CSL has returned about 15.4% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Conglomerates stocks have gained an average of 7.2%. This shows that Carlisle is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Marubeni Corp. (MARUY) is another Conglomerates stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 9%.

For Marubeni Corp. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Carlisle is a member of the Diversified Operations industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 7.2% so far this year, so CSL is performing better in this area. Marubeni Corp. is also part of the same industry.

Carlisle and Marubeni Corp. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

