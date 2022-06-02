Is Carlisle Companies (CSL) Outperforming Other Conglomerates Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Carlisle (CSL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Conglomerates sector should help us answer this question.

Carlisle is one of 21 companies in the Conglomerates group. The Conglomerates group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Carlisle is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSL's full-year earnings has moved 22.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CSL has gained about 2.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Conglomerates sector has returned an average of -15.3% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Carlisle is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Conglomerates stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Griffon (GFF). The stock has returned 13.7% year-to-date.

In Griffon's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 40% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Carlisle belongs to the Diversified Operations industry, a group that includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 15.3% so far this year, so CSL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Griffon is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Conglomerates stocks should continue to track Carlisle and Griffon. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

