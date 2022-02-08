Is CarGurus (CARG) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. CarGurus (CARG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CarGurus is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 126 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CarGurus is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CARG's full-year earnings has moved 21.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CARG has gained about 3% so far this year. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of -12.4%. As we can see, CarGurus is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector, Polaris Inc (PII), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 5.9%.

For Polaris Inc, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, CarGurus belongs to the Automotive - Replacement Parts industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 8.8% so far this year, meaning that CARG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Polaris Inc, however, belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry. Currently, this 25-stock industry is ranked #158. The industry has moved -16.3% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to CarGurus and Polaris Inc as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.