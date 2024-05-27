Is CareCloud (CCLD) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. CareCloud, Inc. (CCLD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CareCloud, Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1046 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CareCloud, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCLD's full-year earnings has moved 137.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CCLD has returned 67.1% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 4.3%. As we can see, CareCloud, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Heron Therapeutics (HRTX). The stock is up 102.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Heron Therapeutics' current year EPS has increased 79.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, CareCloud, Inc. belongs to the Medical Info Systems industry, which includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 16.7% so far this year, so CCLD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Heron Therapeutics belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. This 184-stock industry is currently ranked #90. The industry has moved -8.8% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track CareCloud, Inc. and Heron Therapeutics. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CareCloud, Inc. (CCLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (HRTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.