Is Cardtronics (CATM) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Cardtronics (CATM) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CATM is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 17.82, while its industry has an average P/E of 30.33. CATM's Forward P/E has been as high as 24.49 and as low as 5.75, with a median of 14.27, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that CATM has a P/B ratio of 3.40. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 7.57. CATM's P/B has been as high as 5.61 and as low as 2.30, with a median of 3.87, over the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Cardtronics's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CATM is an impressive value stock right now.

