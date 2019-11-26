Is Cardtronics (CATM) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Cardtronics (CATM) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cardtronics is one of 191 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CATM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CATM's full-year earnings has moved 3.37% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CATM has gained about 65.11% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 30.58%. This means that Cardtronics is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, CATM is a member of the Financial Transaction Services industry, which includes 25 individual companies and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 42.04% so far this year, so CATM is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to CATM as it looks to continue its solid performance.

