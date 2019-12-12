Is Cardtronics (CATM) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Cardtronics (CATM) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cardtronics is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 191 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CATM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CATM's full-year earnings has moved 3.37% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CATM has returned 53.54% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 30.39%. As we can see, Cardtronics is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, CATM belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry, a group that includes 25 individual companies and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 41.93% so far this year, so CATM is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to CATM as it looks to continue its solid performance.

