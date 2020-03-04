Is Cardlytics (CDLX) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Business Services space have likely heard of Cardlytics (CDLX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cardlytics is one of 189 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CDLX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDLX's full-year earnings has moved 16.28% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CDLX has moved about 37.13% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -3.22%. This means that Cardlytics is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, CDLX belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 54 individual stocks and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.39% so far this year, so CDLX is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track CDLX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.