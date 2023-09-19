Is Cardiol Therapeutics (CRDL) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1110 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRDL's full-year earnings has moved 12.2% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, CRDL has returned 88.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -6.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. (DMAC). The stock is up 90.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 23.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 199 individual companies and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 5.8% so far this year, so CRDL is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 533-stock industry is currently ranked #98. The industry has moved -13.8% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

