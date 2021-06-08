Is Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) A Risky Investment?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Cardinal Health's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Cardinal Health had US$6.25b of debt in March 2021, down from US$7.25b, one year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$3.50b, its net debt is less, at about US$2.75b.

How Healthy Is Cardinal Health's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:CAH Debt to Equity History June 8th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Cardinal Health had liabilities of US$25.3b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$16.8b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$3.50b and US$8.73b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$29.9b.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$17.1b company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. At the end of the day, Cardinal Health would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Cardinal Health's net debt is only 1.0 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 10.2 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. Fortunately, Cardinal Health grew its EBIT by 3.7% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Cardinal Health's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, Cardinal Health actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Our View

Neither Cardinal Health's ability to handle its total liabilities nor its EBIT growth rate gave us confidence in its ability to take on more debt. But its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow tells a very different story, and suggests some resilience. It's also worth noting that Cardinal Health is in the Healthcare industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. We think that Cardinal Health's debt does make it a bit risky, after considering the aforementioned data points together. Not all risk is bad, as it can boost share price returns if it pays off, but this debt risk is worth keeping in mind. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Cardinal Health you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

