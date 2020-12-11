Is Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Cardinal Health (CAH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Cardinal Health is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 927 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CAH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAH's full-year earnings has moved 8.34% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that CAH has returned about 9.63% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 6.46% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Cardinal Health is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, CAH belongs to the Medical - Dental Supplies industry, a group that includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 16.25% so far this year, so CAH is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

CAH will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH): Free Stock Analysis Report



