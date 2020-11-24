Is Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Cardinal Health (CAH) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Cardinal Health is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 927 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CAH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAH's full-year earnings has moved 8.34% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CAH has moved about 3.38% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 1.31% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Cardinal Health is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, CAH belongs to the Medical - Dental Supplies industry, a group that includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 11.35% so far this year, so CAH is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to CAH as it looks to continue its solid performance.

