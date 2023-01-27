Is Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Cardinal Health (CAH) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cardinal Health is one of 1178 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cardinal Health is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAH's full-year earnings has moved 2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CAH has returned 1.3% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -17.1%. This means that Cardinal Health is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Medical sector, COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (CMPS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 33.5%.

The consensus estimate for COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 7.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Cardinal Health is a member of the Medical - Dental Supplies industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 7.3% this year, meaning that CAH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR belongs to the Medical Services industry. This 70-stock industry is currently ranked #173. The industry has moved -29.2% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Cardinal Health and COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

