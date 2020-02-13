Is Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Capricor Therapeutics is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 901 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CAPR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAPR's full-year earnings has moved 19.72% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CAPR has returned 8.59% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 2.60%. As we can see, Capricor Therapeutics is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, CAPR belongs to the Medical - Products industry, a group that includes 85 individual stocks and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.88% so far this year, so CAPR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

CAPR will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

