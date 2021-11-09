Is Capri Holdings (CPRI) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Capri Holdings (CPRI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Capri Holdings is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 221 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CPRI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPRI's full-year earnings has moved 17.62% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CPRI has returned about 54.12% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -3.40%. This shows that Capri Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, CPRI belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #109 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 10.06% so far this year, meaning that CPRI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on CPRI as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.