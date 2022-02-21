Is Capri Holdings (CPRI) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Capri Holdings (CPRI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Capri Holdings is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 232 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Capri Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPRI's full-year earnings has moved 12.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CPRI has gained about 4.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 9.4% on average. This shows that Capri Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Carrefour SA (CRRFY). The stock has returned 13.3% year-to-date.

For Carrefour SA, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Capri Holdings belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #143 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 16.6% so far this year, meaning that CPRI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Carrefour SA falls under the Retail - Supermarkets industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #31. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4.2%.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Capri Holdings and Carrefour SA as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

