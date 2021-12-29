Is Capri Holdings (CPRI) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Capri Holdings (CPRI) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Capri Holdings is one of 220 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Capri Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPRI's full-year earnings has moved 17.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CPRI has moved about 50.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -7.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Capri Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is The Children's Place (PLCE). The stock is up 58.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, The Children's Place's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 20.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Capri Holdings belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 10.7% this year, meaning that CPRI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. The Children's Place is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Capri Holdings and The Children's Place. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.