Is Capri Holdings (CPRI) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Capri Holdings (CPRI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Capri Holdings is one of 220 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Capri Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPRI's full-year earnings has moved 17.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CPRI has moved about 51.8% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 3.5%. As we can see, Capri Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Ethan Allen (ETD), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 18.2%.

In Ethan Allen's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 16.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Capri Holdings belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.6% so far this year, meaning that CPRI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Ethan Allen falls under the Retail - Home Furnishings industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #53. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +57.2%.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Capri Holdings and Ethan Allen as they could maintain their solid performance.

