Is Capital Product Partners (CPLP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Capital Product Partners (CPLP). CPLP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 3.43, which compares to its industry's average of 4.56. Over the past 52 weeks, CPLP's Forward P/E has been as high as 4.44 and as low as 2.18, with a median of 3.31.

Another notable valuation metric for CPLP is its P/B ratio of 0.46. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.08. Within the past 52 weeks, CPLP's P/B has been as high as 0.70 and as low as 0.42, with a median of 0.53.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. CPLP has a P/S ratio of 0.99. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.03.

Finally, our model also underscores that CPLP has a P/CF ratio of 1.21. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. CPLP's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 2.86. Over the past year, CPLP's P/CF has been as high as 2.28 and as low as 1.10, with a median of 1.66.

If you're looking for another solid Transportation - Shipping value stock, take a look at Navios Maritime Partners (NMM). NMM is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Navios Maritime Partners sports a P/B ratio of 0.35 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.08. In the past 52 weeks, NMM's P/B has been as high as 0.62, as low as 0.31, with a median of 0.42.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Capital Product Partners and Navios Maritime Partners's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CPLP and NMM is an impressive value stock right now.

