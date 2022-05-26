Is Capital Product Partners (CPLP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Capital Product Partners (CPLP) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CPLP is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 3.28, while its industry has an average P/E of 4.21. Over the past year, CPLP's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.60 and as low as 3.20, with a median of 4.33.

Investors should also recognize that CPLP has a P/B ratio of 0.56. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.26. Over the past 12 months, CPLP's P/B has been as high as 0.70 and as low as 0.45, with a median of 0.56.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. CPLP has a P/S ratio of 1.41. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.47.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that CPLP has a P/CF ratio of 1.69. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 3.36. Over the past year, CPLP's P/CF has been as high as 2.71 and as low as 1.59, with a median of 1.95.

Another great Transportation - Shipping stock you could consider is StealthGas (GASS), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Additionally, StealthGas has a P/B ratio of 0.19 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1.26. For GASS, this valuation metric has been as high as 0.22, as low as 0.14, with a median of 0.18 over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Capital Product Partners and StealthGas strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CPLP and GASS look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

