Is Capital Product Partners (CPLP) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Capital Product Partners (CPLP). CPLP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.69. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.33. Over the past year, CPLP's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.38 and as low as 3.33, with a median of 4.53.

We should also highlight that CPLP has a P/B ratio of 0.59. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.18. CPLP's P/B has been as high as 0.70 and as low as 0.45, with a median of 0.56, over the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. CPLP has a P/S ratio of 1.38. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.45.

Finally, investors should note that CPLP has a P/CF ratio of 1.81. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. CPLP's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 3.98. Over the past 52 weeks, CPLP's P/CF has been as high as 2.72 and as low as 1.68, with a median of 1.99.

Investors could also keep in mind Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP), an Transportation - Shipping stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 4.14 and a PEG ratio of 0.47 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 4.33 and 0.49, respectively.

Over the last 12 months, HMLP's P/E has been as high as 11.07, as low as 2.71, with a median of 3.35, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.74, as low as 0.43, with a median of 0.54.

Hoegh LNG Partners sports a P/B ratio of 0.65 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.18. In the past 52 weeks, HMLP's P/B has been as high as 1.86, as low as 0.39, with a median of 0.48.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Capital Product Partners and Hoegh LNG Partners's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CPLP and HMLP is an impressive value stock right now.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.