Is Capital One Shopping A Black Friday Deal Hack?

Black Friday is only a few weeks away; for many people, it's a good time to do their holiday shopping. Many retailers promote attractive deals to help shoppers save money. If you hope to score fantastic deals this Black Friday, you should use money-saving tools to your advantage.

Using browser extensions and apps, like Capital One Shopping, could help you save even more money as you load up your cart. Find out if this shopping tool could be a Black Friday deal hack.

Discover: This card has one of the longest intro 0% interest periods around

More: Consolidate debt with one of these top-rated balance transfer credit cards

What is Capital One Shopping?

Capital One Shopping is a mobile app and browser extension that is free to use. This shopping tool has many capabilities.

It can help you find coupon codes for your favorite retailers, earn rewards while shopping, compare product pricing from various retailers, and get price change notifications.

This tool provides a simple way for shoppers to save money and earn rewards.

How to use Capital One Shopping this Black Friday

Whether you plan to shop on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, Capital One Shopping could make your experience better. Here's how to use this tool to your advantage:

Find and apply coupon codes to spend less money. Capital One Shopping makes it easy to find active coupon codes to get a discount on your order. This tool makes it easy to find the most cost-saving coupon before you finish the checkout process.

Capital One Shopping makes it easy to find active coupon codes to get a discount on your order. This tool makes it easy to find the most cost-saving coupon before you finish the checkout process. Get rewarded for shopping. You can earn rewards when you shop by activating rewards offers at eligible retailers. Reward rates vary but can be up to 10% or more. You can redeem earned rewards for gift cards from your favorite retailers.

You can earn rewards when you shop by activating rewards offers at eligible retailers. Reward rates vary but can be up to 10% or more. You can redeem earned rewards for gift cards from your favorite retailers. Score the best price. Capital One Shopping also makes it easier to find the cheapest product price. You can use this tool to compare prices from various retailers, like Walmart and Amazon, so you stick to your budget.

Capital One Shopping also makes it easier to find the cheapest product price. You can use this tool to compare prices from various retailers, like Walmart and Amazon, so you stick to your budget. Time your purchase to get a better deal. You can also use this tool to set price alerts. Once you add a product to your watchlist, you'll be notified if the price is reduced. With this feature, you can better time out when to make your purchase to save money.

Is Capital One Shopping a win for your wallet?

Yes, Capital One Shopping can help you get an even better deal this holiday shopping season. Plus, you can earn rewards. But it's not the only tool out there.

You can use other cash back apps to earn rewards on your spending. You can also use other coupon apps to find discount codes to save more money. With how convenient these apps and browser extensions are, it's silly not to try them.

If you ignore these tools, you're missing out on free rewards and may be spending more than you need to, which could negatively impact your personal finance goals.

Do you want to earn even more rewards? Paying for your orders with a credit card that earns rewards is a good idea. By doing this, you can double up on your rewards.

If you're in the market for a new credit card, check out our list of best rewards credit cards to earn valuable rewards.

Top credit card wipes out interest until 2024

If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card secures you a 0% intro APR for up to 21 months! Plus, you'll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Natasha Gabrielle has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Walmart Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.