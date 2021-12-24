Is Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Popular Amongst Insiders?

The big shareholder groups in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Capital Bancorp is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$362m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Capital Bancorp.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Capital Bancorp?

NasdaqGS:CBNK Ownership Breakdown December 24th 2021

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Capital Bancorp. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Capital Bancorp, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGS:CBNK Earnings and Revenue Growth December 24th 2021

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Capital Bancorp. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Randall Levitt with 9.2% of shares outstanding. With 6.7% and 6.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, James Whalen and Joshua Bernstein are the second and third largest shareholders. Joshua Bernstein, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors. In addition, we found that Edward Barry, the CEO has 2.1% of the shares allocated to their name.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 13 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Capital Bancorp

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Capital Bancorp, Inc.. Insiders have a US$143m stake in this US$362m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 27% stake in Capital Bancorp. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Capital Bancorp (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

