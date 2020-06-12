Is Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK). CBNK is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.36 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 11.96. Over the last 12 months, CBNK's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.19 and as low as 5.53, with a median of 10.50.

Another notable valuation metric for CBNK is its P/B ratio of 1.17. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.47. Within the past 52 weeks, CBNK's P/B has been as high as 1.62 and as low as 0.72, with a median of 1.41.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. CBNK has a P/S ratio of 1.22. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.88.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that CBNK has a P/CF ratio of 8.42. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. CBNK's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 12.86. Over the past 52 weeks, CBNK's P/CF has been as high as 12.99 and as low as 5.06, with a median of 10.99.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Capital Bancorp, Inc.'s great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CBNK is an impressive value stock right now.

