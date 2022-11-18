Is Capital Bancorp (CBNK) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Capital Bancorp (CBNK). CBNK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.73 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 8.67. Over the last 12 months, CBNK's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.98 and as low as 7.38, with a median of 8.42.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. CBNK has a P/S ratio of 1.89. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.78.

Finally, investors should note that CBNK has a P/CF ratio of 7.66. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 14.81. Over the past 52 weeks, CBNK's P/CF has been as high as 9.61 and as low as 6.66, with a median of 7.79.

Fulton Financial (FULT) may be another strong Banks - Northeast stock to add to your shortlist. FULT is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Furthermore, Fulton Financial holds a P/B ratio of 1.34 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 1.45. FULT's P/B has been as high as 1.38, as low as 0.96, with a median of 1.13 over the past 12 months.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Capital Bancorp and Fulton Financial's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CBNK and FULT is an impressive value stock right now.

