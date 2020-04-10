Is Capcom Co. (CCOEY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Capcom Co. (CCOEY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Capcom Co. is one of 242 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CCOEY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCOEY's full-year earnings has moved 4.05% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CCOEY has moved about 8.74% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 23.90% on average. This shows that Capcom Co. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, CCOEY belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 26 individual companies and currently sits at #151 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 36.92% so far this year, so CCOEY is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to CCOEY as it looks to continue its solid performance.

