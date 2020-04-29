Is Capcom Co. (CCOEY) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Capcom Co. (CCOEY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Capcom Co. is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 242 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CCOEY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCOEY's full-year earnings has moved 5.41% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CCOEY has returned about 14.97% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -20.42% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Capcom Co. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, CCOEY belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 26 individual companies and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 33.24% so far this year, so CCOEY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

CCOEY will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

