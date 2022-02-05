Is Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Cantaloupe's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Cantaloupe had US$14.0m of debt in December 2021, down from US$17.7m, one year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$76.3m in cash, so it actually has US$62.3m net cash.

NasdaqGS:CTLP Debt to Equity History February 5th 2022

How Strong Is Cantaloupe's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Cantaloupe had liabilities of US$62.6m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$16.5m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$76.3m in cash and US$33.2m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$30.4m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Cantaloupe has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Cantaloupe boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Cantaloupe's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Cantaloupe reported revenue of US$189m, which is a gain of 25%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Cantaloupe?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And we do note that Cantaloupe had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$643k and booked a US$1.6m accounting loss. However, it has net cash of US$62.3m, so it has a bit of time before it will need more capital. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, Cantaloupe may be on a path to profitability. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Cantaloupe that you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

