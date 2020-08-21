Is Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Canadian Pacific Railway is one of 141 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CP's full-year earnings has moved 11.05% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, CP has returned 16.98% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 0.02% on average. As we can see, Canadian Pacific Railway is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, CP is a member of the Transportation - Rail industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #102 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9.40% this year, meaning that CP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

CP will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

