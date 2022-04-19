Is Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Canadian Natural Resources is one of 257 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Canadian Natural Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNQ's full-year earnings has moved 35.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CNQ has returned 59% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 32.2% on average. This shows that Canadian Natural Resources is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Delek US Holdings (DK), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 68%.

The consensus estimate for Delek US Holdings' current year EPS has increased 141.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Canadian Natural Resources belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry, which includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 58.4% so far this year, so CNQ is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Delek US Holdings falls under the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. Currently, this industry has 14 stocks and is ranked #48. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +38%.

Canadian Natural Resources and Delek US Holdings could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.