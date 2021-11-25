Is Camtek (CAMT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Camtek (CAMT) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Camtek is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 647 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Camtek is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAMT's full-year earnings has moved 2.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CAMT has gained about 108.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 27.2% on average. This means that Camtek is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 186.3%.

Over the past three months, Donnelley Financial Solutions' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 29.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Camtek belongs to the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry, a group that includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 176% so far this year, meaning that CAMT is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Donnelley Financial Solutions falls under the Internet - Software and Services industry. Currently, this industry has 13 stocks and is ranked #98. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -2.3%.

Camtek and Donnelley Financial Solutions could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

