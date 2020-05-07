Is Camtek (CAMT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Camtek (CAMT) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Camtek is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 613 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CAMT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAMT's full-year earnings has moved 19.64% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CAMT has returned 0.92% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 1.98% on average. This means that Camtek is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, CAMT belongs to the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #135 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 4.61% so far this year, so CAMT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track CAMT. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

