Is Camping World Holdings (CWH) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Camping World Holdings (CWH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CWH and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

Camping World Holdings is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 251 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CWH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CWH's full-year earnings has moved 56.03% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that CWH has returned about 40.77% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 2.15%. As we can see, Camping World Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, CWH belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, a group that includes 30 individual stocks and currently sits at #190 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 28.63% so far this year, meaning that CWH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on CWH as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

