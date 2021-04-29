Is Camping World Holdings (CWH) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Camping World Holdings (CWH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CWH and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

Camping World Holdings is one of 255 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CWH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CWH's full-year earnings has moved 41% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CWH has gained about 73.63% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 1.66% on average. As we can see, Camping World Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, CWH belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, a group that includes 31 individual companies and currently sits at #157 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 19.04% so far this year, meaning that CWH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

CWH will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH): Free Stock Analysis Report



