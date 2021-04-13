Is Camping World Holdings (CWH) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Camping World Holdings (CWH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CWH and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

Camping World Holdings is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 255 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CWH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CWH's full-year earnings has moved 41% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, CWH has moved about 46.91% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 1.26% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Camping World Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, CWH is a member of the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, which includes 31 individual companies and currently sits at #179 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 14.50% so far this year, so CWH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track CWH. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.