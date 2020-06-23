Is Camping World Holdings (CWH) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Camping World Holdings (CWH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Camping World Holdings is one of 240 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CWH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CWH's full-year earnings has moved 84.09% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CWH has returned 89.62% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 10.98% on average. This means that Camping World Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, CWH belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, a group that includes 32 individual companies and currently sits at #174 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 45.65% so far this year, so CWH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

CWH will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

