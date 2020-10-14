Is Camping World Holdings (CWH) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Camping World Holdings (CWH) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Camping World Holdings is one of 238 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CWH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CWH's full-year earnings has moved 801.94% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CWH has moved about 118.32% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 0.57% on average. This means that Camping World Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, CWH belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, a group that includes 32 individual companies and currently sits at #241 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 41.90% so far this year, meaning that CWH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

CWH will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

