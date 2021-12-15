Is Camping World (CWH) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Camping World (CWH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Camping World is one of 274 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Camping World is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CWH's full-year earnings has moved 8.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CWH has returned about 46.8% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -13.3%. This means that Camping World is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Lazy Days Holdings (LAZY). The stock is up 27.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Lazy Days Holdings' current year EPS has increased 22.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Camping World belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, a group that includes 30 individual stocks and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

Lazy Days Holdings, however, belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry. Currently, this 21-stock industry is ranked #90. The industry has moved -39.2% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Camping World and Lazy Days Holdings as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

