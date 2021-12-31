Is Camping World (CWH) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Camping World (CWH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Camping World is one of 274 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Camping World is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CWH's full-year earnings has moved 10% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CWH has returned 56.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -9.8% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Camping World is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Lazy Days Holdings (LAZY) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 31%.

In Lazy Days Holdings' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 16.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Camping World belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, which includes 30 individual stocks and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.9% so far this year, meaning that CWH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Lazy Days Holdings falls under the Leisure and Recreation Products industry. Currently, this industry has 21 stocks and is ranked #40. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -38.7%.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Camping World and Lazy Days Holdings as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

