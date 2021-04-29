Is Camping World (CWH) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Camping World (CWH). CWH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Camping World's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CWH looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

