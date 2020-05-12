Is Campbell Soup (CPB) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Campbell Soup (CPB) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Campbell Soup is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 174 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CPB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPB's full-year earnings has moved 10.24% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CPB has returned about 5.14% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 15.20%. This means that Campbell Soup is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, CPB belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 11.51% so far this year, so CPB is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to CPB as it looks to continue its solid performance.

