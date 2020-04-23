Is Campbell Soup (CPB) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of Campbell Soup (CPB), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Campbell Soup is one of 176 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CPB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPB's full-year earnings has moved 9.96% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CPB has moved about 2.79% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -15.93%. This means that Campbell Soup is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, CPB belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 12.42% so far this year, meaning that CPB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

CPB will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

